SC notice to EC over ADR plea on immediate release of voter turnout data

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission on a plea by ADR to upload account of votes recorded of all polling stations 48 hours after the polling ends for each phase in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Sanjiv Khanna sought a response within a week from the EC on the application filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The court fixed the matter for consideration on May 24.

During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate Maninder Singh and Amit Sharma, representing the ECI, "What is the reservation in not disclosing the form 17C data and the poll body must disclose the data."

The counsel replied that there is no difficulty in that but the entire process, which includes the compilation of "form 17 C," takes time.