SC notice to Election Commission, Union govt on complete count of VVPAT slips

The petition further challenged the EC's guideline which mandated that VVPAT verification shall be done sequentially, i.e. one after the other, causing undue delay.

It contended that if simultaneous verification is done and more number of officers are deployed for counting in each assembly constituency, then complete VVPAT verification can be done in a matter of five-six hours.

The plea stated that while the government has spent nearly Rs 5,000 crore on purchase of nearly 24 lakh VVPATs, presently VVPAT slips of only approximately 20,000 is verified.

"Democracy is a part of the basic structure of our Constitution and rule of law and free and fair election are basic features of democracy....The voter has right under Article 19 and 21 to cross verify his vote as cast by him and counted by paper vote of VVPAT in accordance with the purport and object of directions of this Court in Subramanian Swamy case (2013)," the plea said.

It also asked the court to issue a direction to make the glass of the VVPAT machine transparent and duration of the light long enough for the voter to see the paper recording his vote cut and drop into the drop box.

The plea said, "The cross-verification and counting of all VVPAT slips is essential to the interest of democracy and the principle that elections must not only be free and fair, but also be seen to be free."