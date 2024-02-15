SC order on electoral bonds: Opposition, activists hail 'landmark' verdict

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, petitioners, activists and opposition leaders welcomed the Apex court verdict.

Hailing the verdict, they said it has now provided a level playing field for parties in the country and put an end to the "black money conversion scheme" of the Modi government.

Parties like Congress, AAP, CPI(M) and CPI, among others, welcomed the judgement, saying the electoral bonds were a "wilful tool of concealment, of absolute exoneration from political accountability".

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the petitioners, said the Supreme Court has given a "big boost" to Indian democracy, "something our freedom struggle fought for" and it is privileged to have played a "small role in carrying that legacy forward".