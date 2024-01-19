SC orders UP Congress to deposit Rs 1 cr for hiring vehicles for rallies, PMs' visits between 1981-1989

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the recovery of Rs 2.66 crores from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee towards the dues to the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will remain stayed subject to the condition depositing Rs one crore within four weeks.

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant asked a counsel, representing the UPCC, if public transport could be used for political parties without payment.

The court was informed that the Allahabad High Court had in October, 2023 held that the amount should be paid within three months.

The dues were for using the buses and taxis of the UPSRTC for political purposes between 1981-89, during this period the Congress party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench asked if public transport could be used for political parties for political rallies without payment.

The counsel, for his part, said, "Certainly it cannot be. All we are saying in this case is what is the government's responsibility” and to what extent would be the responsibility of the political party.