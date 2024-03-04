No immunity to MPs, MLAs for bribery: SC overrules 1998 majority view in P V Narasimha Rao case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday overruled the 1998 judgement of majority in P V Narasimha Rao case granting immunity to MPs from prosecution for bribery for voting in Parliament for wider ramifications and probity in public life.

"We hold that bribery is not protected by Parliamentary privileges," seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India said, adding corruption and bribery destroy the functioning of the Indian Parliamentary system.

The court held that bribery is not rendered immune under Article 105 or 194 of the Constitution because a member indulging in bribery indulges in a criminal act which is not essential for the function of casting a vote or giving a speech in the legislature.

The bench by a unanimous view disagreed with the majority view taken in the 1998 case known as 'JMM Bribery case'.

The court said a claim for immunity for act of bribery failed to fulfil the test whether such immunity is necessary to discharge legislative functions.

"The interpretation of P V Narasimha judgment is contrary to Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution.... P V Narasimha judgment results in a paradoxical situation where a legislator, who accepts a bribe and votes accordingly is protected whereas a legislator, who despite taking a bribe votes independently is prosecuted," the bench said.