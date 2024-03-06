SC permits establishment of tiger safari in the peripheral and buffer zones of Jim Corbett

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the establishment of tiger safari in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserved forest Jim Corbett subject to the conditions, reported news agency ANI.

The SC pulled down then Uttrakhand Forest Minister (Harak Singh Rawat) and then forest officials for indulging in commercial purposes in the illicit failing of trees on a mass scale.

The apex court remarked that the nexus between politicians and forest officials has resulted in causing heavy damage to the environment for some political and commercial gain.

It asked the CBI, which is probing the matter, to submit a status report in three months.

More to follow...