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SC pulls up Madras HC for granting ‘civil relief’ through anticipatory bail order

The apex court set aside the specific condition imposed by the High Court restraining interference in the disputed property till the disposal of the suit.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadras High Courtanticipatory bailbailproperty disputeCivil

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