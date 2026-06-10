SC pulls up Madras HC for granting ‘civil relief’ through anticipatory bail order

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has ruled that while granting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/anticipatory-bail">anticipatory bail</a> in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/criminal-case">criminal case</a>, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/high-court">High Court</a> cannot impose a condition that effectively grants relief in a parallel pending civil suit.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan partly allowed an appeal filed by Nehru Irulandi against a February 24, 2026, order of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a>.</p>.<p>The High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Irulandi and others in connection with an FIR registered at Perunazhi Police Station in Madurai for offences punishable under Sections 189(2), 329(3), 324(4), 115(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. </p>.<p>However, it imposed a condition directing the appellants and co-accused not to interfere with the disputed property until the conclusion of a civil suit filed by the complainant.</p>.<p>Noting that the appellants were defendants in the civil suit seeking permanent injunction, the court observed that the suit was instituted in 2019. </p>.Bail is rule, jail an exception, but not absolute: Supreme Court.<p>"Prima facie, it appears that the case of the appellant, namely, Nehru Irulandi as one of the defendants is that he has purchased the suit property. Be that as it may, the suit is of the year 2019. The plaintiff has not prayed for any injunction pending the suit," the bench said.</p>.<p>The court was also informed that an application for temporary injunction under Order 39 Rules 1 and 2 of the CPC had been filed but had not been taken up for hearing.</p>.<p>The top court held that the High Court should not have imposed a condition that amounted to granting relief in the civil suit, which the civil court itself had not granted.</p>.<p>The apex court set aside the specific condition imposed by the High Court restraining interference in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/property-dispute">disputed property</a> till the disposal of the suit. The remaining conditions of the anticipatory bail will, however, remain in force.</p>.<p>"If the complainant as plaintiff has any apprehension as regards the breach of peace, interference with the suit property, etc, he may pray for appropriate relief before the civil court or any appropriate forum in accordance with law," the bench clarified.</p>