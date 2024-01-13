SC quashes rape FIR lodged 34 years after 'offence'

Acting on the man's plea to quash the proceedings, the bench said the material on record showed that the relationship was consensual.

The court also noted the Investigating Office (IO) had filed the closure report stating that the case was filed only for the greed for the properties of the appellant.

It cannot be said to be "erroneous", the bench said.

"We find that the continuation of the proceedings would lead to nothing else but an abuse of process of law," the bench said, allowing the appeal and quashing the proceedings.

In the FIR lodged on December 4, 2016 with Bharalumukh police station, District Kamrup (M), Guwahati, the woman alleged that when she was 15 years of age, the appellant committed rape on her in 1982 and as a result of which she gave birth to a child on April 7, 1983.

The Investigating Officer said there was no ground to proceed as the dispute was only of civil nature. The woman, in connivance with the son, filed the FIR to grab the properties of the appellant. The officer also recorded statements of woman, son and the accused.

The magistrate, however, rejected the closure report and took cognisance of the offence.

The bench found the magistrate did not record sufficient reasons for disagreeing with the IO's report.

"No doubt that the magistrate, while exercising his powers under Section 190 CrPC, is not bound to accept the final report. However, if the magistrate disagrees with the finding of the IO, the least that is expected of him is to give reasons as to why he disagrees with such a report and as to why he finds it necessary to take cognisance despite the negative report. Nothing of that sort has been done by the magistrate in his order of July, 2017," the bench said.