<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> Collegium has recommended for appointments of chief justice of the four High Courts and a woman senior advocate for elevation as judges of the top court.</p>.<p>In its meeting held on May 22 and 27, the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant approved for appointment of Justice Sheel Nagu, chief justice of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> High Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva chief justice of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a> High Court Justice Arun Palli, chief justice of J&K & Ladakh High Court and senior advocate V Mohana as judges of the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>Justice Nagu hailed from MP HC, Justice Chandrashekhar from Jharkhand HC, Justice Sachdeva from Delhi HC and Justice Palli from Punjab and Haryana High Court.</p>.<p>Mohana, who hails from Tamil Nadu, would be only the second woman lawyer, practising in the Supreme Court to get a direct elevation to the Supreme Court, if the recommendations are approved by the Union government.</p>.CJI writes to High Courts for expeditious filling of vacant posts, prioritising elevation of women judges.<p>Previously, Justice Indu Malhotra was the first woman senior advocate who was directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge.</p>.<p>It was only in 2021 when three woman judges Justices Hima Kohli, Bela M Trivedi and B V Nagarathna were elevated.</p>.<p>The apex court at present has 32 judges. With the recommendations, the number of judges would rise to 36 against the increased strength of 38 judges.</p>