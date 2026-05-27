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SC recommends four high court chief justices, senior advocate for top court

It was only in 2021 when three woman judges Justices Hima Kohli, Bela M Trivedi and B V Nagarathna were elevated.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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