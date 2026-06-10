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SC refers scope of third judge’s powers in criminal appeals to larger bench

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma questioned whether a third judge can reopen issues that were unanimously decided by the original division bench of a high court.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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