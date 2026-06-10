SC refers scope of third judge’s powers in criminal appeals to larger bench

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has decided to refer to a larger bench the crucial question of the extent of a third (referee) judge’s power while hearing a criminal appeal under Section 392 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).</p><p>A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma questioned whether a third judge can reopen issues that were unanimously decided by the original division bench of a high court. </p>.SC pulls up Madras HC for granting ‘civil relief’ through anticipatory bail order.<p>The bench expressed disagreement with the 1999 two-judge bench ruling in Sajjan Singh vs State of Madhya Pradesh, observing that it required reconsideration on the interpretation of “an appeal” versus “the appeal” in Section 392 CrPC.</p><p>“We refer the question as to whether Sajjan Singh lays down correct law for decision to a larger bench of such strength, as the Chief Justice of India may constitute,” the bench said in its judgment on June 9, 2026.</p><p>The matter arose from appeals filed by complainant Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta and the Uttar Pradesh government against a 2018 judgment of a single judge of the Allahabad High Court. </p><p>The high court had acquitted three Rastogi brothers — Anil, Ajay, and Atul — in a 1991 murder case. Their father, a co-accused, had died during the trial.</p><p>The trial court in Lucknow had convicted all three brothers and sentenced them to life imprisonment. </p><p>Their joint appeals were heard by a division bench of the high court. </p><p>Justice Bhanwar Singh upheld the conviction of Anil and Ajay but acquitted Atul, while Justice Devi Prasad Singh upheld the conviction of all three. </p><p>The matter was then placed before a third judge, Justice Vikram Nath (then a high court judge).</p><p>Justice Nath not only acquitted Atul but also reversed the conviction of Anil and Ajay, even though the two judges had concurred on their guilt.</p><p>Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Rastogi brothers, defended the third judge’s approach. He cited provisions of the old CrPC (Section 429 of 1898 Code), the 1973 Code, the Law Commission’s 41st Report, and various precedents to argue that the referee judge was fully competent to examine the entire appeal independently and was not limited to resolving only the point of disagreement.</p><p>The Supreme Court bench noted that the Sajjan Singh judgment supported this wider view.</p><p>However, it pointed out that in this case, only Atul’s appeal was referred to the third judge, even though the siblings had filed a composite appeal. </p><p>The bench observed that the appeals of Ajay and Anil should not have been placed before the third judge as there was no division of opinion on their convictions.</p><p>Accepting the Sajjan Singh reasoning could lead to “irrational, anomalous and undesirable results,” the court said, adding that a mechanical application of the judgment would undermine judicial discipline, propriety, and the criminal justice system.</p><p>The Supreme Court has now directed that the appeals be listed for final judgment after the larger bench delivers its opinion on the scope of the third judge’s powers.</p>