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SC refers to another bench plea of AgustaWestland middleman James' plea for release from jail

The Delhi High Court had on April 8 dismissed the petition of the British national in the case, saying there was no merit in the plea of James who was extradited from Dubai in December 2018.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAgustaWestland

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