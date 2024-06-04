SC refuses bail to Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider a plea for bail by the former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy scam case as the Enforcement Directorate said that it would file the final chargesheet by July 3.
Without commenting on merits, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta granted liberty to him to file a fresh plea thereafter.
The court heard elaborate arguments by A M Singhvi, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Directorate of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigation opposing the admission of the petitions.
"We do not propose to go into the arguments or dwell upon it and then record our reasons for the simple reason that co-ordinate bench while dismissing the appeals on October 30, 2023, has granted liberty to the appellant, i.e., the petitioner herein to move a fresh application for bail," the bench said.
The court pointed out the petitioner was then given the assurance on behalf of the prosecution that they would conclude the trial by taking appropriate steps within next 6-8 months and as such the liberty was extended to the petitioner herein to move a fresh application in case of change in circumstances, or in case the trial is protracted and proceeds at a snail’s pace in next three months.
It was also observed that if such an application is filed in the circumstances, the same would be considered by the trial court on merits without being influenced by the dismissal of the earlier bail application including the judgment of this court, the bench pointed out.
Mehta submitted that the investigation would be concluded and final complaint or chargesheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 03 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.
"In light of the submissions made and having regard to the fact that the period of “6-8 months” fixed by this court by order on October 30, 2023 having not come to an end, it would suffice to dispose of these petitions with liberty to the petitioner to revive his prayer afresh after filing of the final complaint/charge-sheet as assured by the Solicitor General," the bench said.
Sisodia challenged the Delhi High Court's order of May 21, which rejected his bail plea in the liquor policy scam case, observing his conduct amounted to "great betrayal of democratic principles".
This was the second bail plea moved by the AAP leader Sisodia, who has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Subsequently, he was arrested by the ED on March 9, 2023.