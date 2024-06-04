SC refuses bail to Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case

"We do not propose to go into the arguments or dwell upon it and then record our reasons for the simple reason that co-ordinate bench while dismissing the appeals on October 30, 2023, has granted liberty to the appellant, i.e., the petitioner herein to move a fresh application for bail," the bench said.

The court pointed out the petitioner was then given the assurance on behalf of the prosecution that they would conclude the trial by taking appropriate steps within next 6-8 months and as such the liberty was extended to the petitioner herein to move a fresh application in case of change in circumstances, or in case the trial is protracted and proceeds at a snail’s pace in next three months.

It was also observed that if such an application is filed in the circumstances, the same would be considered by the trial court on merits without being influenced by the dismissal of the earlier bail application including the judgment of this court, the bench pointed out.

Mehta submitted that the investigation would be concluded and final complaint or chargesheet would be filed expeditiously and at any rate on or before July 03 and immediately thereafter, the trial court will be free to proceed with trial.