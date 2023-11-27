SC refuses pre-arrest bail to IPS officer accused of creating fake WhatsApp account of Patna HC's CJ

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused pre-arrest bail to an IPS officer accused of impersonating Chief Justice of Patna High Court by creating a fake WhatsApp account in the name of the high constitutional office to influence some judicial proceedings.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih directed petitioner Aditya Kumar to surrender within two weeks, saying he is not entitled to the benefit of anticipatory bail, majorly on account of the seriousness and gravity of the alleged offences and apparent non-cooperation.

Kumar was accused of conspiring with co-accused to drive undue benefits in transfer and postings and to get disciplinary proceedings against him dropped.

The court directed the Registrar General of the Patna High Court to provide details in a sealed cover of the action initiated in the matter by December 9, 2023.

"Serious and multiple attempts were made by the accused, including the petitioner, also to influence the judiciary, to derive benefit(s) in judicial proceedings in pending cases," the bench noted.

The bench also noted from the Case Diary, it is clear that there are chats between the two judicial officers named in the single judge’s judgment, who were in touch with the co-accused with regard to getting matters listed before a particular bench of the Patna High Court.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 12, 2023.

Going through the High Court's single judge order, the bench said the issues raised over there cannot be left unattended.

"This court will certainly not shut its eyes to the materials unearthed, since it relates not only to maintaining purity in judicial proceedings, but upholding public faith in the system at large. We are of the firm view that further directions are necessitated," the bench said.

The court directed the Registrar General, to provide in a sealed cover, complete details of what action the High Court has taken, along with copies of relevant documents, pursuant to the reference made to the Chief Justice for taking appropriate decision on the administrative side apropos all such facts noted in the judgment.

The court also ordered the investigating agency to furnish the entire up-to-date Case Diary, with the relevant portions in a sealed cover, on the next date.