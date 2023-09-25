SC refuses to consider plea by rtd Major General V K Singh for quashing FIR on revealing secret info

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by Major General (retired) V K Singh against the Delhi High Court's judgement, dismissing his plea for quashing a 2007 CBI FIR and charge sheet filed against him for allegedly revealing secret information by publication of his book titled as "India's External Intelligence- Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)".

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra, rejected a contention by senior advocate Mahalakshmi Pavani on behalf of the petitioner that the whole case arose out of a vendetta, asking her "so you would take revenge against the country".

The court, however, allowed the petitioner, to approach the trial court by filing a discharge application.

In his plea, Singh submitted that he has sought to highlight two major issues, that is, lack of accountability and corruption in RAW, the country's external intelligence agency.