<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday refused to consider a plea for a distinct enumeration of the Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribe (DNT) communities in the 2027 census.</p> <p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, the classification/ sub-classification sought by the petitioners in the enumeration process essentially falls within the policy domain.</p> <p>The bench said that India is a very unique country and instead of developing a casteless society, “we want to create more and more classifications." </p> <p>The court was hearing a plea filed by Dakxinkumar Bajrange, a DNT community leader, and others. It was argued that even the Ministry of Social Justice supported enumerating DNTs.</p> <p>Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the petitioners, contended that these communities suffered historic injustice as the British criminalised them. He said the petitioners sought a separate classification in the census so they can be distinctly identified.</p> <p>It was argued that the enumeration form only included the categories <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scheduled-caste">Scheduled Castes</a> (SC) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scheduled-tribes">Scheduled Tribes</a> (ST) and others, and that there should be an option to mark these communities as people from the Denotified tribes.</p>.<p>The court was informed that the last time the DNT communities were enumerated was in the census of 1913.</p>.<p>The bench, however, said it was a matter within the domain of expert policy decision.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking inclusion of denotified tribes in Census.<p>The counsel contended that the government is not averse to this idea, but due to some oversight, the enumeration form skipped a reference to them.</p>.<p>The bench, however, said that this is a deep-rooted move to divide society. It added that these agencies are not from within India, and an enquiry would reveal their source.</p>.<p>On hearing submissions, the bench observed that it was not a justiciable issue and disposed of the matter, allowing the petitioners to pursue the cause before the executive authorities.</p>