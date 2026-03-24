Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC refuses to consider plea for enumeration of denotified nomadic tribe on census

The bench said that India is a very unique country and instead of developing a casteless society, “we want to create more and more classifications."
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtScheduled TribeScheduked Caste

Follow us on :

Follow Us