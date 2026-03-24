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Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking inclusion of denotified tribes in Census

The PIL sought a mandate for the census commissioner to ensure that members of denotified nomadic tribes are specifically identified during the population enumeration of the Census.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtIndian politcsCensusPILtribes

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