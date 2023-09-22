Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura

This is a developing story.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 08:08 IST

Follow Us

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking scientific survey at Mathura's Krishna Janmbhoomi.

During the hearing, the apex court also said, "Matura Civil Court's order rejecting the application filed by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust for a scientific survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque was passed with jurisdiction. Because it was passed before the suits were transferred to the Allahabad High Court."

It further added, "Now Allahabad HC has become the trial court after the transfer of the suits. So HC cannot exercise revision powers over the order of Mathura Civil Court."

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 08:08 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtmathuraShri Krishna Janmabhoomi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT