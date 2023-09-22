SC refuses to entertain plea seeking scientific survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking scientific survey at Mathura's Krishna Janmbhoomi.

During the hearing, the apex court also said, "Matura Civil Court's order rejecting the application filed by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust for a scientific survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque was passed with jurisdiction. Because it was passed before the suits were transferred to the Allahabad High Court."

It further added, "Now Allahabad HC has become the trial court after the transfer of the suits. So HC cannot exercise revision powers over the order of Mathura Civil Court."

More to follow...