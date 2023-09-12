SC refuses to entertain self-styled godman Asaram's plea for suspension of sentence in rape case

On July 7, 2022, the high court while noting that it is Asaram's third attempt to seek suspension of sentence, had dismissed his plea saying, "...looking to the nature and gravity of the allegations, and considering the fact that the appeal itself is ripe for hearing, we are of the opinion that the appellant (Asaram) does not deserve indulgence of bail. Hence, the instant application for suspension of sentences is rejected as being devoid of merit."

It had noted the self-styled godman was convicted by the special POCSO court at Jodhpur for various offences of sexual assault including rape and sentenced to life imprisonment (till the remainder of his natural life).