SC refuses to examine plea to appoint 'yoga mitra' instructors in schools

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay that it was a policy matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:03 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 09:03 IST
