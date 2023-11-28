SC refuses to hear PIL alleging use of public servants by ruling party for electoral gains

The PIL, filed by EAS Sarma and Jagdeep S Chhokar, sought setting aside of the letter of October 9, 2023 of the Controller General of Defence Accounts of the Ministry of Defence “to Controllers of Defence Accounts of different regions on the subject: ‘Development of selfie-points to showcase good works done/being done in MoD’ requesting that all selfie points as per targets may be installed ‘immediately’, and that Action Taken Report may be forwarded to the said office ‘immediately’ for onward transmission to Ministry.”

“The aforesaid impugned letter, dated 09.10.2020, may be read in conjunction with a Ministry of Defence’s order, which directed soldiers on annual leave to spend time on promoting government schemes, making them ‘soldier-ambassadors’,” the plea said.