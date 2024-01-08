SC refuses to interfere with HC order acquitting Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni in a murder case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday declined to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order, which upheld the acquittal of Union Home Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni in a murder case in 2000.

As many as four persons, including Teni, were named in the murder of Prabhat Gupta, who was shot dead in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said that the court was not inclined to interfere with the concurrent findings of courts of the high court and the trial court. The apex court rejected the plea on behalf of the original complainant.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had in May, 2023 upheld the acquittal of Teni.