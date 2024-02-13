SC refuses to stay new law on appointment of CEC and ECs

He contended that two Election Commissioners are about to superannuate, and if the operation of the law is not stayed, the plea will become infructuous.

“Sorry, we cannot grant you interim relief in the matter. The matter of constitutional validity never becomes infructuous,” the bench told Bhushan.

However, the counsel insisted for an interim stay on the law.

“We know our parameters for granting interim relief," the bench said.

The court listed the matter, along with other pending petitions on the issue, for hearing in April.

The plea said the law was enacted in 2023 in order to fill the vacuum under Article 324(2) of the Constitution.

“However, the impugned section restores the earlier position of law i.e. appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner would be done solely by the executive," the plea said.

On January 12, the court had similarly declined to stay operation of the new law.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur and one Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram filed a plea challenging validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Terms of Office) Act, 2023.