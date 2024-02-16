SC reinstates court employee terminated for sending representation to HC, CM alleging caste discrimination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a Class-IV employee, when in financial hardship, may send a representation directly to the superior but that by itself cannot amount to major misconduct for which the punishment of termination from service should be imposed.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra said ordinarily, the findings recorded by the Inquiry Officer should not be interfered with by the appellate authority or by the writ court. However, when the finding of guilt recorded by the Inquiry Officer is based on perverse findings, it can always be interfered with, it said.
The court set aside the 2007 termination of Chatrapal, a Class-IV employee of a district court in Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of false allegations of bribery and caste discrimination and sending a representation directly to the Allahabad High Court and the Chief Minister without going through proper channels.
Going by the charges made against the employee, the court found directly sending the representations to the High Court and Chief Minister/Minister without routing it through proper channels could not be the basis for termination.
The bench also found that the appellant had cited examples of other employees of the district court, Bareilly, who sent representations directly to their superiors, but no action was taken against them.
The other charge of making a false statement of bribery and the allegation of caste discrimination in his representation were not on record, the bench said.
"It is significant to notice that the appellant himself has not made any such allegation. In the said letter, he stated that it was the Central Nazir who told him that the District Judge is saying that the appellant is a Harijan employee, and he hates the people of such community," the bench said.
The court ordered for reinstatement of the employee, dismissed in 2007 with all consequential benefits after finding the report of inquiry officer was perverse.