SC reinstates court employee terminated for sending representation to HC, CM alleging caste discrimination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said a Class-IV employee, when in financial hardship, may send a representation directly to the superior but that by itself cannot amount to major misconduct for which the punishment of termination from service should be imposed.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra said ordinarily, the findings recorded by the Inquiry Officer should not be interfered with by the appellate authority or by the writ court. However, when the finding of guilt recorded by the Inquiry Officer is based on perverse findings, it can always be interfered with, it said.

The court set aside the 2007 termination of Chatrapal, a Class-IV employee of a district court in Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of false allegations of bribery and caste discrimination and sending a representation directly to the Allahabad High Court and the Chief Minister without going through proper channels.