SC rejects former Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary's bail plea in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed a special leave petition challenging a June order of the Chhattisgarh High Court which had rejected her bail application.

The suspended civil servant has been in jail for over a year now.

The court, while rejecting her plea, noted that incorrect submissions were made in her special leave petition, and also imposed a cost of one lakh.