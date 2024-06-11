SC rejects plea against NEET-PG 2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea alleging discrepancies in the NEET-PG examination conducted in 2022 for admissions to post-graduate courses in various streams of medical sciences and seeking disclosure of answer keys and answer sheets.

"These petitions are rendered infructuous due to the passage of time,” said a vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah while dismissing a plea filed by a candidate named Pritish Kumar and others in 2022.