SC reserves verdict on plea of US firm against NCLAT order stopping insolvency proceedings against Byju's

The SC halted the meeting of the committee of creditors by the IRP which was scheduled at 4 pm today and any further meetings till judgment is pronounced.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 07:31 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the appeal of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against a judgment of the NCLAT which had stayed insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm BYJU’s and approved its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with BCCI, Bar and Bench reported.

More details to follow...

Published 26 September 2024, 07:31 IST
