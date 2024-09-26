SC reserves verdict on plea of US firm against NCLAT order stopping insolvency proceedings against Byju's

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the appeal of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against a judgment of the NCLAT which had stayed insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm BYJU’s and approved its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with BCCI, Bar and Bench reported.

The SC halted the meeting of the committee of creditors by the IRP which was scheduled at 4 pm today and any further meetings till judgment is pronounced.

More details to follow...