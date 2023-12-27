SC says Armed Forces Tribunal cannot direct government promotion policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the Armed Forces Tribunal being a quasi-judicial body is not empowered to direct the government to formulate a policy for promotion in a particular manner affecting the services of the personnel.

"Making policy, as is well recognised, is not in the domain of the judiciary. The tribunal is also a quasi-judicial body, functioning within the parameters set out in the governing legislation. Although, it cannot be questioned that disputes in respect of promotions and/or filling up of vacancies is within the jurisdiction of the tribunal, it cannot direct those responsible for making policy, to make a policy in a particular manner," a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Sanjay Karol said.

Acting on an appeal by the Union government, the court, in its December 14 judgment, quashed and set aside an order by the Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, Delhi directing the Centre to permit Air Commodore N K Sharma to function as JAG (Judge Advocate General) (Air) till such time that the formulation of a policy for filling up the possession of AVM (Air Vice Marshal) takes place, and giving him an opportunity to be considered under such a policy.

The court said that the respondent’s challenge was barred at first instance, since he participated in the promotion board of 2015 and only challenged the non-formation of a policy for filling up the vacancy of AVM JAG (Air), finding himself to be unsuccessful in securing a promotion.