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SC says conflict-of-interest rules must be interpreted broadly in Panchayat cases

Congress had lost its influence in UP following the emergence of ‘mandal’ and ‘kamandal’ politics in the 1990s and several caste groups shifted to Samajwadi Party, BSP and BJP.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 18:59 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 18:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressSupreme CourtPanchayatconflict of interest

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