<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the validity of a rule which deals with custody of animals pending litigation.</p>.<p>A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> and others on it. The bench tagged the plea with a pending petition raising similar issue.</p>.<p>The plea has sought to declare rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, as ultra vires the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prevention-of-cruelty-to-animals-act">Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act</a>, 1960, particularly Section 29, and consequently strike it down as unconstitutional.</p>.<p>Section 29 of the 1960 act deals with the power of the court to deprive person convicted of ownership of animals.</p>.<p>The plea has also sought to declare that pre-conviction confiscation, transfer or permanent deprivation of ownership of livestock authorised under rule 3 is unconstitutional, being violative of articles including 14 and 300A of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a>.</p>.<p>While Article 14 pertains to equality before law, Article 300A deals with persons not to be deprived of property save by authority of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/law">law</a>.</p>