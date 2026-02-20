Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC seeks Centre's response on woman's plea to bring mortal remains of son from Dubai

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said she is a widow and her son had gone to Dubai to work as a labourer.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 09:42 IST
Supreme CourtDubai

Follow us on :

Follow Us