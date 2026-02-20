<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court </a>on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea filed by a woman seeking a direction to bring the mortal remains of her son, who died in Dubai in December last year.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice on the plea and posted it for hearing on March 16.</p>.<p>The counsel appearing for the petitioner said she is a widow and her son had gone to Dubai to work as a labourer.</p>.<p>"Now what is being informed is that he is dead," the counsel said, adding the petitioner had received a call in this regard from the embassy.</p>.<p>"You don't know anybody else in Dubai who can bring it?" the bench asked.</p>.Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order limiting Tamil Nadu Waqf board's powers.<p>The petitioner's counsel said, "no".</p>.<p>"You have not given any details as to when did the death happen. How did he die? What happened there? You have just mentioned that there was a phone call on February 4 and you came to know," the bench said.</p>.<p>The counsel argued that the petitioner was informed that her son died on December 4 last year and she received a call on February 4.</p>.<p>"How did he die?" the bench asked.</p>.<p>The counsel said the petitioner does not know about it as there is no further communication to her.</p>.<p>The bench issued notice on the plea seeking responses from the Centre and others.</p>.<p>The plea has sought a direction to enable the petitioner to perform the last rites and rituals of her son.</p>