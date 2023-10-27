SC seeks information on release of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam to Narmada downstream

A bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests to inform it about the matter within four weeks.

"Counsel for the respondent(s) seeks and is granted four weeks' time to have instructions as to whether the matter was referred to the Narmada Control Authority, and if so, what the outcome of the same is," the bench said while posting the matter fro hearing on January 12, 2024.