SC seeks reply of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband on CBI’s plea in loan fraud case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea of the CBI challenging the interim bail granted to them by the Bombay High Court in a loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the plea of the CBI and sought the response of the couple in three weeks.