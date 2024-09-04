SC seeks report from Madras HC on judge giving detailed judgment months after retirement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Registry of the Madras High Court after the CBI countered a claim the judgment in a criminal case was passed, a few months after the concerned judge retired.
A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka called for a report from the registry in the matter as senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for a party, contended the instant case did not belong to those cases where one line order was passed and the detailed judgment was delivered months after the retirement of the judge.
Senior advocate Nachiketa Joshi appearing for the CBI disputed the claim by Luthra while referring to the date mentioned in the judgment.
The CBI claimed the judge had retired on May 25, 2017. Two and half months before his retirement, the judge had decided 11 cases against the CBI and in favour of the accused by one-line order in open court. Two months after his retirement, the judge released the detailed judgment.
In the instant case, the judge had quashed a regular case registered against a senior Income Tax officer and wife for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets.
In February, this year, the apex court took exception to the Madras High Court's order in which the judge pronounced one line operative portion and gave the detailed reasonings running into 250 pages months after demitting the office, observing such an act of impropriety cannot be countenanced.
Published 04 September 2024, 08:30 IST