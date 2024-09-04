SC seeks report from Madras HC on judge giving detailed judgment months after retirement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Registry of the Madras High Court after the CBI countered a claim the judgment in a criminal case was passed, a few months after the concerned judge retired.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka called for a report from the registry in the matter as senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for a party, contended the instant case did not belong to those cases where one line order was passed and the detailed judgment was delivered months after the retirement of the judge.

Senior advocate Nachiketa Joshi appearing for the CBI disputed the claim by Luthra while referring to the date mentioned in the judgment.