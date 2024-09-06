SC seeks report from Madras HC's registrar general on plea alleging rehearing after quashing ED case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed stay on pronouncement of judgment by the Madras High Court in a money laundering case against former IPS officer M S Jaffer Sait as he contended that the matter was reheard within days after allowing his plea for quashing of the proceedings.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih sought a report from the Madras High Court's Registrar General as "an officer of this court" after hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra for Sait.

The court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate and scheduled the matter for consideration on September 30.