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SC seeks response from Centre, NCPCR, NHRC on PIL for ban on employment of children in dance troupes, spas

'For spas and massage parlours, some states have made rules of 18 years as the minimum age,' senior advocate H S Phoolka said.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNHRCNCPCR

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