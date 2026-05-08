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SC seeks response from Centre on Gujarat AAP's plea over suspension social media accounts

The plea also seeks a declaration that all consequential directions, rules and notifications issued under the provision, insofar as they relate to the blocking of information, are void.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 17:17 IST
GujaratAAPSupreme CourtIndia News

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