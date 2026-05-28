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SC seeks responses of Centre, ED, RBI on plea alleging siphoning of homebuyers’ funds

Homeowners are left in a serious situation because the diverted funds are either never identified, or not identified and brought back in time, said lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtReal EstatehousingLegal

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