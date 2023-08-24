SC sets aside bail to Rajasthan Congress MLA's son in gang rape of minor girl from SC/ST community

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to Deepak Meena, son of ruling Congress party MLA in Rajasthan Johari Lal Meena and two others in a case of repeated gang rape of a minor girl from SC/ST community on the threat of making video viral of their act.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar set aside the High Court's order of April 6, 2023, saying the offence alleged in the instant case is heinous and would be a onslaught on the dignity of the womanhood and the age old principle of "where women are respected Gods live there".