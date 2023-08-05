SC sets aside NGT order delegating task of Najafgarh lake rejuvenation to panel headed by Delhi LG

"We are of the view that since issue of control of pollution of drains and water bodies impacting Yamuna is now being dealt with in Delhi by a high level Committee headed by LG and issue of rejuvenation of Najafgarh lake is integral to rejuvenation of Yamuna, the same can also be dealt with by the same Committee as far as Delhi is concerned and by the Chief Secretary, Haryana for the areas in Haryana," the NGT had said in its order.