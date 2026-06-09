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SC sets aside POCSO conviction of man who married victim

As the appellant paid Rs 10 lakh as security for the victim, the court added, “The appellant and the victim are left free to live their life peacefully in society as spouse.”
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 18:55 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 18:55 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPocso

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