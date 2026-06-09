SC sets aside POCSO conviction of man who married victim

<p>NEW DELHI: Using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court</a> has set aside the conviction and 10-year sentence awarded to a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">POCSO</a>) Act, noting that the accused and the victim have married and wished to live peacefully as spouses.</p> <p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar allowed the appeal of Maruthupandi and acquitted him of charges under Section 5(1) of the POCSO Act.</p> <p>“Without entering into the merits of the case, in the peculiar facts, we deem it appropriate to exercise our plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India for setting aside the judgment of conviction and sentence of the appellant,” the bench said.</p> .POCSO Act applies if victim of commercial sex trafficking is minor: Supreme Court.<p>As the appellant paid Rs 10 lakh as security for the victim, the court added, “The appellant and the victim are left free to live their life peacefully in society as spouse.” </p> <p>It clarified that the order was passed in the peculiar facts of the case and shall not be treated as a precedent.</p> <p>The case dates back to 2015 when Maruthupandi and the girl, then a Class 12 student, were in a relationship. </p> <p>After he allegedly refused to marry her, she filed a complaint, leading to his conviction under the POCSO Act in 2019 and a 10-year jail term by a court in Dharampuri.</p> <p>While he was in jail, the victim married another man, who left her within three days after learning of her past relationship. </p> <p>Following his release on bail, Maruthupandi and the victim reconciled, solemnised their marriage after she attained majority, and began living together.</p> <p>The victim then approached the Madras High Court seeking to set aside the conviction so the couple could live peacefully. </p> <p>After the High Court refused relief, they moved the Supreme Court.</p> <p>During the proceedings, the apex court directed recording of the victim’s statement and had the couple appear before it. The victim sought Rs 10 lakh from her husband as security for her life, which he paid. </p>.Dispute personal in nature, parties settled it: Supreme Court allows compounding of case lodged by man's wife. <p>Having noted that the couple had married and the compensation was received, the court quashed the conviction.</p> <p>During the hearing, the state counsel that in order to secure the social order and to maintain the life of two individuals as consented by both of them, the state government does not have any reservation if conviction may be set aside but it may not be treated as precedent for other cases.</p>