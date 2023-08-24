SC sets free death row convict after discarding dying declarations of victims

The court said that it is difficult to rest the conviction solely based on the two dying declarations of his brothers, as the Allahabad High Court disbelieved the testimony of a key prosecution witness. His brothers Irshad and Islamuddin had named Irfan as the person who set them on fire.

“Dying declaration while carrying a presumption of being true must be wholly reliable and inspire confidence. Where there is any suspicion over the veracity of the same or the evidence on record shows that the dying declaration is not true it will only be considered as a piece of evidence but cannot be the basis for conviction alone,” the bench said in its 36-page judgement.

Allowing Irfan’s appeal, the court referred to the legal position and judgements, both Indian and foreign, on trustworthiness of dying declarations in a case hinging on circumstantial evidence.

“The juristic theory regarding the acceptability of a dying declaration is that such declaration is made in extremity, when the party is at the point of death and when every hope of this world is gone, when every motive to falsehood is silenced, and the man is induced by the most powerful consideration to speak only the truth,” the bench said.

Notwithstanding this, great caution must be exercised in considering the weight to be given to such dying declarations, it said.