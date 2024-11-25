Home
Supreme Court should take cognisance, ensure justice: Congress on Sambhal issue

Three people were killed and scores of others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured on Sunday as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal clashed with police. A fourth injured person died on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 09:31 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 09:31 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraSupreme CourtYogi Adityanath

