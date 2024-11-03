Home
SC status for converts : Govt extends tenure of Commission till October 2025

This decision, formalised through a notification dated November 1, comes as the Commission, initially set to conclude its work on October 10 sought additional time to finalise its report.
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 04:50 IST

