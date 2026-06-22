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SC stays Allahabad High Court's Rs 10 lakh compensation order in illegal detention case

The Allahabad High Court had ruled the arrest illegal, citing the police’s failure to provide written grounds of arrest as mandated by recent Supreme Court judgments.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAllahabad High CourtDetention

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