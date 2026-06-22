SC stays Allahabad High Court's Rs 10 lakh compensation order in illegal detention case

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday put on hold an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/allahabad-high-court">Allahabad High Court</a> directive ordering the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to a man who was allegedly illegally detained by police for more than three months.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against the high court order. </p>.<p>The Supreme Court’s interim stay on the compensation amount provides temporary relief to the Uttar Pradesh government while the appeal will be heard further.</p>.<p>The matter highlights ongoing concerns over police compliance with arrest procedures and accountability in cases of alleged illegal detention.</p>.<p>The Allahabad High Court had ruled the arrest illegal, citing the police’s failure to provide written grounds of arrest as mandated by recent Supreme Court judgments.</p>.<p>During the hearing, the state government counsel acknowledged that there was no dispute over the high court’s finding regarding the non-supply of arrest grounds. </p>.<p>However, the counsel contested the imposition of Rs 10 lakh cost and informed the bench that the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) had already been suspended.</p>.Supreme Court increases compensation to Rs 1.46 crore for Kerala youth rendered paraplegic in road accident.<p>After hearing the submissions, the court issued notice and passed an interim order, stating, “In the meanwhile, the impugned order insofar as it relates to imposition of cost of Rs 10 lakh on the petitioner shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing.”</p> <p>The case originated from a habeas corpus petition filed by Manoj Kumar before the Allahabad High Court. Kumar had challenged his arrest in a criminal case registered in Unnao and sought immediate release from custody. </p> <p>He was arrested on January 27, 2026, in connection with an FIR lodged in September 2024.</p> <p>It was argued before the high court that the arrest was illegal as the police failed to furnish him with written grounds of arrest, in violation of binding Supreme Court directives on the procedure to be followed during arrests.</p>