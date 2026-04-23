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SC stays conviction, life term of Amit Jogi in NCP leader's murder case

On May 31, 2007, a trial court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against 28 accused.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNCPmurderChhatisgarhChhattisgarh hc

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