SC stays criminal defamation trial against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Gujarat court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings pending against jailed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a Gujarat court over his alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the high court to hear the appeal for a stay or at least the prayer for interim relief within four weeks.

“Till the time the high court decides on grant or refusal of interim relief, proceedings in the trial court shall remain stayed," the bench said.

The bench, however, rejected a plea by Singh to transfer the trial outside Gujarat.