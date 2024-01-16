SC stays criminal defamation trial against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Gujarat court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings pending against jailed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a Gujarat court over his alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta asked the high court to hear the appeal for a stay or at least the prayer for interim relief within four weeks.
“Till the time the high court decides on grant or refusal of interim relief, proceedings in the trial court shall remain stayed," the bench said.
The bench, however, rejected a plea by Singh to transfer the trial outside Gujarat.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Singh, contended that the intent is to hold his client guilty and disqualify him even as his appeal seeking stay is pending before the high court. He claimed Singh has not spoken a word against the Gujarat University, which is the complainant in the case. He is simply innocent in the case, Singhvi claimed.
The Gujarat University has filed a criminal defamation case against AAP leaders’ “sarcastic and derogatory” statements made on April 1 and 2, 2023 with regard to Modi’s degree, which “tarnished its goodwill and image.”
Singh is in judicial custody at present in an another case for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case in Delhi liquor policy scam case.
Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Singh over their comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Chief Information Commissioner on PM Modi's degree.