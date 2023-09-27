SC stays defamation proceedings against Union minister of State L Murugan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against Union minister of State L Murugan at the insistence of a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-affiliated trust on his remarks made on the land under the possession of trust in Chennai.
Appearing for Murugan, senior advocate Siddharth Dave contended before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra that the complaint was filed with political motives and the initiation of the defamation proceedings was illegal.
"How can a defamation case be filed against his client for a statement made with respect to the title of the land on which the office of the trust was situated," he asked.
The counsel contended that his client has the right under Article 19 (free speech) to express his opinion on an issue.
After hearing submissions, the top court stayed the criminal defamation proceedings and also issued the notice to the Murasoli Trust.
The bench has fixed the matter for further hearing after six weeks.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and
DMK president M K Stalin has been the managing trustee of Murasoli Trust.
Earlier this month, the Madras High Court refused to quash the defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against BJP leader and Union Minister Murugan over his remarks.
The high court declined to entertain Murugan's plea to quash the case, pending before an additional special court for MP/MLAs cases. The high court had directed the additional special court to dispose of the case within a period of three months and asked the minister to raise all the grounds before the trial court which would consider those on their own merits and in accordance with the law.
Murugan made the remarks against the trust’s land, addressing a press conference in 2020 as state BJP chief.