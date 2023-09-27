SC stays defamation proceedings against Union minister of State L Murugan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against Union minister of State L Murugan at the insistence of a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-affiliated trust on his remarks made on the land under the possession of trust in Chennai.

Appearing for Murugan, senior advocate Siddharth Dave contended before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra that the complaint was filed with political motives and the initiation of the defamation proceedings was illegal.

"How can a defamation case be filed against his client for a statement made with respect to the title of the land on which the office of the trust was situated," he asked.

The counsel contended that his client has the right under Article 19 (free speech) to express his opinion on an issue.