SC stays Himachal Pradesh HC order to shift DGP Sanjay Kundu on businessman's complaint

Considering a plea by Kundu, the court noted that the high court will hear the case on Thursday and the principal grievance is that the high court ordered DGP’s transfer without hearing him or having him impleaded in the case.

"Till a decision on the petitioner’s recall application, the high court order on transfer shall remain stayed. Since the petitioner’s new posting is pursuant to the impugned order of the high court, no steps shall be taken,” the bench, said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for the DGP questioned the high court’s order to shift him to ensure that he didn’t influence the probe into the alleged harassment of Palampur businessman Nishant Sharma.

He said Kundu was set to retire in less than four months and an adverse order of the present nature would blemish his 35-year-long career.

Rohatgi contended that Kundu had tried to mediate between Sharma and a senior advocate, embroiled in a private dispute. He said the officer spoke to Sharma only once using his official landline phone. The officer had nothing to do with the dispute between the two, and that Kundu was willing to have the CBI probe the matter.

The complainant's counsel claimed the DGP exerted pressure on his client and put him under surveillance.

On December 26, the high court had ordered the state government to shift the DGP and Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri to other posts before January 4 to ensure that “they don't have an opportunity to influence the investigation”.

In an email complaint to the high court, the man alleged that he and his family feared for their lives as he was “attacked in Gurugram and in McLeodganj”. The complainant sought the high court’s intervention on the grounds that he “needed protection from powerful people”.