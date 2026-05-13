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SC stays Madras HC's order on plea by TVK MLA against restraint on vote in TN Assembly

A bench of Justices found the order as atrocious after hearing senior advocates A M Singhvi for the petitioner and Mukul Rohatgi for respondent DMK leader and former minister K R Periakaruppan.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTamil Nadu politicsMadras High CourtTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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