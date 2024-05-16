SC stays trial court proceedings in Uttar Pradesh religious conversion cases

The bench took note of the submission of a battery of lawyers including senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for SHUATS VC Rajendra Bihari Lal, that the proceedings in the trial court be stayed as all the accused will have to appear following summons that will be issued to them in pursuance of fresh charge sheets filed by the state police in these cases.

Senior lawyer Mukta Gupta, appearing for one of the accused, said testimony of none of the alleged victims, who were claimed to have been lured into Christianity, was recorded by the state police.

The bench heard the arguments and will resume the hearing on August 2.

Earlier, the bench had fixed for final hearing the nine petitions seeking the quashing or clubbing of five FIRs lodged against the SHUATS VC and others pertaining to alleged illegal religious conversions.

The cases against Lal concern offences under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with an aim to provoke breach of peace) and 386 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also been booked under certain provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.